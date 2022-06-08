Dark Side of the Ring creators reportedly working with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, the creators of Vice TV’s acclaimed Dark Side of the Ring series are reportedly working with WWE on a new project.

SEScoops is reporting that Husney and Eisener are captaining a brand new show with a softer tone than the Dark Side of the Ring documentaries. The report indicates that sources say the show could be described as campfire talks about the old days of wrestling and that Steve Austin has already been shot for the show. The report also indicates that Husney and Eisener have full access to WWE talent and the WWE footage archives.

Dark Side of the Ring is a three season series detailing some of the most controversial figures and events in pro wrestling. Past topics for shows include Brian Pillman, The Plane Ride From Hell, Owen Hart’s death, Chris Benoit, and others.

There are no announcements as of now regarding a fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring.

