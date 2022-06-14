Mike Tyson announced for Starrcast this summer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The newest addition to the Starrcast lineup this summer in Nashville is none other than former world champion boxer, Mike Tyson.

TMZ reported and Starrcast later confirmed that Tyson would be appearing at the weekend event and will be taking part in the The Roast of Ric Flair on Friday July 29. Mike Tyson joins Diamond Dallas Page and Eric Bischoff as a celebrity guest roaster for the event. There is no indication as to whether or not Tyson will do any signings or meet and greets with fans at this time.

Starrcast is taking place in Nashville, TN the weekend of WWE Summerslam at Nissan Stadium. Other events for the weekend under the Starrcast banner include appearances from Bret Hart, The Four Horsemen, and more.

Ric Flair will also be wrestling his last match this weekend. His opponent has not been revealed at this time, but tickets for the event are sold out.

This is the first Starrcast event since the pandemic hit in 2020. It’s the first time the event has been tied to a WWE weekend show. Typically, the event has coincided with AEW business.

CATCH-UP: AEW reportedly asks WarnerMedia to remove Jeff Hardy from all promotion