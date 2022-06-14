Matt Hardy makes first comments on Jeff Hardy arrest

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Hardy has broken his silence regarding his brother Jeff’s arrest for DUI in Florida on Monday.

In a post on Twitter, Hardy said that it was disheartening to hear about his brother and that the only thing that’s important right now is his recovery.

It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2022

Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida on Monday morning for DUI and reportedly had an alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit in his system. This is Hardy’s third DUI in the last 1o years.

AEW has removed all promotion of Hardy from their own marketing and reportedly requested that WarnerMedia do the same.

Wednesday’s match against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express with the tag team titles on the line in a ladder match looks to be off given AEW’s recent promotion of Dynamite, but an official announcement has not been made.

AEW President, Tony Khan, nor Jeff Hardy have made a public comment about the situation at this time.

