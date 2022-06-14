Tony Khan issues statement on Jeff Hardy situation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan issued a statement regarding the Jeff Hardy situation on Tuesday afternoon. In it, Khan suspended Hardy without pay, but volunteered resources for him to get healthy.

“We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon,” Tony Khan wrote. “AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior. We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety. If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline.”

Jeff’s brother, Matt Hardy, issued a statement on Twitter on Jeff’s arrest. The duo was scheduled for a tag team ladder match this week on AEW Dynamite against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Championship. That match will obviously not take place. Jeff Hardy has been removed from AEW Dynamite promotion for tomorrow night and WarnerMedia has been asked to remove Jeff Hardy from AEW advertising and promotion as well.

Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI on Monday afternoon. It’s his third DUI in the last 10 years.

