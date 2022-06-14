FREE PODCAST 6/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk Jeff Hardy DUI arrest, State of AEW booking after Punk injury, Riddle vs. Reigns, MITB early favorites, Theory’s push, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn. They discuss these topics:
- The Jeff Hardy DUI arrest, AEW’s statement today, and Hardy’s future
- The State of AEW booking after C.M. Punk injury throws things into disarray
- How AEW can focus their booking in way that can expand their audience
- Jay White’s IWGP Title win at NJPW Dominion
- Early Money in the Bank picks for men’s and women’s matches
- Riddle challenging Roman Reigns on Friday’s Smackdown – is there a chance Riddle wins?
- Theory’s increased push and how John Cena could give him a boost
