AEW DARK TV REPORT

JUNE 21, 2022

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO, FLORIDA

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Dark Announcers: Excalibur, Caprice Coleman, and Taz

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, immediately throwing it to Max Caster’s rap.

(1) MAX CASTER (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. TREVOR AEON

Bowens parked his wheelchair on the ramp to watch his partner do work tonight. A quick takedowns from Caster to start, as they traded hair pulls until Caster hit a nice dropkick. Caster went for a back fist, but Aeon countered into a snap back suplex and diving back elbow. Caster fought back with an uppercut, stiff clothesline and big back body drop. Second attempt at the back fist caught Aeon, as Caster hit a back suplex and Mic Drop for the win.

WINNER: Max Caster in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Taz made sure to make a perfect Seinfeld reference with the girl with the faulty wheelchair and compared her to Bowens. I’ll always pop for Seinfeld references and luckily Taz provides them often. This was a quick little win for Caster, who keeps racking up wins while his partner is on the shelf.)

(2) SERPENTICO vs. VARY MORALES

Welcome back to Dark, Vary Morales, who had been out of action with an injury, so it’s nice to see him back on AEW programming. Morales hit a quick hurricanrana and dropkick that sent Serpentico to the floor and the chase was on until Morales ran right into a Flatliner. Morales hit a corner chop, but turned his back, which allowed Serpentico to fire out with a clothesline and suplex. A bodyslam led to Serpentico going up top, but missed a double stomp and Morales lit Serpentico up with strikes. Serpentico did a nice roll through thrust kick and hit a Gotch Style Neutralizer for the victory. Serpentico couldn’t believe he won a singles match.

WINNER: Serpentico in 3:30

(Howard Analysis: Serpentico was 0-23 in 2022 and 12-80 overall in his AEW career. This was a rare instance where Serpentico had the size advantage and he took advantage. It was a nice back and forth match with each man showing off their speed, but Serpentico showed off strength and hit that Neutralizer for the rare singles win.)

-Lexy Nair interviewed Blake Christian about setting the wrestling world on fire and facing Jay Lethal tonight in the main event. Blake knows the giant Satnam Singh will be out there with Sonjay Dutt and he’ll take all three of them on if need be because he is all heart.

(3) KRIS STATLANDER vs. AVA EVERETT

An early delayed vertical suplex got Statlander in control, but she missed a follow corner splash and Everett unleashed forearms. Everett took too long for a suplex and got dropped for her troubles. Statlander hit a corner running knee and reverse bodyslam. Spinning Fisherman’s Suplex was all it took and Statlander got the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 1:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick, dominating performance for the woman who has to be considered next in line for the TBS Championship and Jade Cargill.)

(4) JOHN SILVER & ALEX REYNOLDS vs. CEZAR BONONI & PETER AVALON

Fast start from Reynolds & Avalon in the battle of who has the more flowing locks. Silver & Reynolds hit a nice double hip toss into a flapjack until Bononi tagged in and had a face-off with Silver. Using his speed, Silver tried to chop the legs out of the big man, but tried to suplex Bononi, who put on the brakes to hit one of his own. It became Vertical Suplex City for Bononi, who shelled out three vertical suplexes on the Dark Order boys. Silver stayed isolated until Avalon missed a moonsault and Reynolds made the hot tag. Corner back elbow and corkscrew uppercut on Avalon led to a rip cord neckbreaker for two. Avalon ran into a pop up knee, but Bononi flattened Reynolds with a back suplex. Silver showed his strength off with a huge suplex on Bononi, as Reynolds reversed a school boy on Avalon to get the win. Post match, JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth attacked Silver & Reynolds until Evil Uno & 10 made the save to presumably set up an 8 man tag down the line.

WINNERS: John Silver & Alex Reynolds in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I liked this match, as you got the big suplex spot from Silver on Bononi and set up the 8 man for later in this set of tapings that I presume we’ll see in the next week or two.)

-Jay Lethal is backstage with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh saying only in Blake Christian’s dreams will he defeat Lethal tonight. Sonjay cut a firey promo about how Singh is the future and tonight, they’re stomping on Christian’s heart. I liked the way they shot this, as it made Singh look even bigger than he already is.

(5) BROCK ANDERSON & VARSITY BLONDS (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) (w/Arn Anderson) vs. LARRY LAZARD & TERRY YAKI & JAY LUCAS

We officially have the return of the best wrestling name in the business, Terry Yaki, or Terrance Yaki, which Taz believed his real name to be. The Blonds & Brock spent the opening minutes working over their opponents arms until Brock found himself in no man’s land and ate a pumping knee. Brock fought free from the corner and tagged Griff, who hit a series of corner splashes and high back body drop. A backbreaker neckbreaker combo from Griff got a two, as Brock hit a spinebuster, Griff hit a roaring elbow, Pillman with a thrust kick and Griff won it with a face buster. A very nice collection of moves to give Brock & The Blonds the victory.

WINNERS: Brock Anderson & Varsity Blonds in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I dig this trio getting ring time in together, as I believe Lee Johnson has a knee injury, so having Brock in there with The Blonds makes sense. You could even do a trios tag with these three and Caster & The Ass Boys down the line if you choose.)

(6) DIAMANTE vs. DEVLYN MACABRE

Diamante wasted no time lighting up Macabre with strikes in the corner, but Macabre tripped up Diamante into a side headlock. Diamante dropped Macabre on her noggin and put the boots to her in the corner until a running dropkick got a two. We got a forearm battle, which Macabre held her own, but Diamante got tripped up again and ate a thrust kick for two. Macabre had a mini violence party in the corner, but Diamante got a waist lock and hit rolling German suplexes. Diamante got a half straight jacket crossface locked in for the submission.

WINNER: Diamante in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Credit to Macabre, who hung tough in the striking exchange, but once Diamante hit her rolling Germans, it was academic. That straight jacket submission was all she wrote and gave Diamante another impressive win.)

(7) TONY NESE (w/Mark Sterling) vs. JDX – ROH Pure Rules

JDX worked the arm early, but Nese grabbed a rope, burning one of his three breaks already. It nearly happened again until Sterling told Nese not to, as Nese drapped JDX over the top rope throat first. Nese was about to fire off a closed fist, but couldn’t, so he dropped a leg for two. JDX made a comeback with chops and springboard kick for two. Nese got out of an O’Connor Roll and hit a spin thrust kick before a pump handle driver got the win. Post match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Nese & Sterling and Sterling issued the challenge to Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Title next week. The challenge is set and spoiler alert, Yuta vs. Nese happens next week.

WINNER: Tony Nese in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: There wasn’t much Pure Rules aspect to this aside from a quick rope break and hesitance at a closed fist from Nese. It was your standard squash match other than that. Nese vs. Yuta should be a fun ROH Pure title match that hopefully gets time when it happens next week.)

-Lexy Nair interviewed Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez about their unlikely pairing recently getting wins in tag team action. Deeb said she doesn’t need a partner, but respects Mercedes, so if she has a partner, she’s glad it’s her. Deeb said to keep her eyes open to Mercedes, who says they have each other’s backs, but Deeb better not cross her.

(8) MERCEDES MARTINEZ & SERENA DEEB vs. YAIDE & ANNA DIAZ

Excalibur called Deeb & Mercedes a combustible duo as the Deeb told her partner that she was starting the match and Mercedes unenthusiastically allowed it. Deeb wasted no time, flooring Yaide on the apron and choking Anna through the ropes with a guillotine. Deeb did a snap suplex on Yaide, while Anna was trapped in a leg lock. Deeb reluctantly tagged in Mercedes, who cleaned house with suplexes and draped Anna over the top rope. Mercedes locked on the Brass City Sleeper on Anna, while Deeb sank on the Texas Cloverleaf on Yaide for the double tap out.

WINNERS: Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I love everything about this pairing, as this is an anything you can do, I can do better feel to it. These two are going to explode eventually, but until then, seeing these two veterans steamroll the competition will be fun for however long it lasts.)

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Wheeler Yuta, who said this challenge comes one day before Blood and Guts, which is strategy on their part. Yuta thinks he is going to look past them, but he won’t and accepts the challenge next week.

(9) JAY LETHAL (w/Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt) vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN

I love that Sonjay gave Singh a high five and sold it that his hand hurt afterwards. Lethal drove shoulders to the midsection in the corner early and mocked the All Heart chants from the crowd. Christian swept the leg, did a low 619 to the leg and sunset flip into a double stomp. Sonjay ran distraction long enough for Christian to wind up at the feet of Singh on the floor, but the ref caught him before any damage could be done. Lethal said to leave Christian there and Lethal hit a tope suicida and got a two count back in the ring. Christian ducked a clothesline, but Lethal grabbed the arm and snapped Christian down by the shoulder. Christian fought off a suplex a few times, but Lethal got a snap suplex and dropkick to the back of the head. Lethal kept Christian grounded until he tried an uppercut too many times and Christian got a backslide for two. Christian wrapped up Lethal like a pretzel for another two, but Lethal got up and fired off a right hand. An enziguri made Lethal groggy and Christian hit a standing sliced bread, but couldn’t follow up. Lethal hit a pump kick, enziguri, tried Lethal Injection, but ran into a standing Spanish Fly by Christian for two. Christian missed a top rope double stomp, but sent Lethal outside with a thrust kick to the face. Sonjay ran distraction again, but ate a kick from Christian. A running somersault dive into a reverse DDT on Lethal outside, but Lethal got the knees up off a 450 splash back inside. Lethal Combination and reverse DDT into a face buster set the stage for the top rope elbow drop to give Lethal the win.

WINNER: Jay Lethal in 9:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Excellent main event for AEW Dark that was thankfully given a lot of time. Lethal controlled most of this match, but Christian held his own and showed of heart. While Sonjay & Singh didn’t physically get involved, their distraction was enough to give Lethal the chance to hit his series of moves to get the win. I’m not sure when the Lethal vs. Samoa Joe match will happen, but I’m looking forward to it whenever it does.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I enjoyed this episode of AEW Dark quite a bit, as it set up a few matches for future episodes, had some fun squashes and an action packed main event. That’s about as much as you can ask for on AEW Dark. And Taz got in a Seinfeld reference, which always rules. Match of the Night goes to Lethal & Christian, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t love that Mercedes & Deeb squash, something I wish would’ve went longer. Dark Order vs. Wingmen is coming soon and Yuta vs. Nese for the ROH Pure Title should be happening next week as well. With Forbidden Door happening, I really hope tomorrow’s Dynamite and Rampage are filled with build for this PPV. The time limit & injuries they’ve had surrounding the build for this PPV has perhaps limited interest, but I think it’ll be a fantastic show, just one I wish had more time to properly build.

