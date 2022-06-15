SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

JUNE 14, 2022

RECORDED AT TOYOTA ARENA IN ONTARIO, CA

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Dark Announcers: Excalibur, Caprice Coleman, and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) QT MARSHALL (w/Aaron Solo) vs. ALAN “5” ANGELS

Solo got to stay at ringside, but none of the Dark Order boys did with Angels. QT attacked at the bell and planted Angels with a tilt a whirl back breaker. QT took too much time to follow up, ate a kick on the apron from Angels, who got swept by Solo. Right on cue, Alex Reynolds and 10 chased off Solo to even the odds. Angels avoided a back breaker with an elbow strike and standing sliced bread for two. Angels tried a springboard moonsault, but QT literally punted him in mid air. Angels fought back with a poison rana and frog splash off the top for two. Angels tried for the Wing Snapper, but QT countered with a pop up forearm and Diamond Cutter for the victory.

WINNER: QT Marshall in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Fast paced opener from these two, with the interference being nipped in the bud early. It didn’t play a factor into things, as QT was too much for the Dark Order member.)

(2) BOBBY FISH vs. BROCK ANDERSON

Series of reversals began things, as Brock tried to hold his own with the master grappler in Fish. Brock tried mounting a comeback after being controlled by Fish, who dropped Brock with some kicks. Brock avoided one and drove the shoulder repeatedly to the midsection in the corner. Standing back body drop from Brock, who planted Fish with a spinebuster for two. In a page of his father, Brock faked a punch, Fish lowered his head and Brock hit a DDT for two. Fish floated over a suplex into a sleeper, but Fish released, picked the ankle with a dragon screw. Brock nearly got an O’Connor Roll, but Fish countered into an ankle lock for the tap out. Fish refused to release the hold until Darby Allin made the save for young Brock, as the crowd went crazy for him.

WINNER: Bobby Fish in 6:00

(Howard Analysis: Matches like this on Dark for someone like Brock is the perfect way to gain experience against an established veteran. While the crowd was quiet for a majority of this, they got into it at the end and I hope we get more matches like this from Brock down the line, he held his own with Bobby.)

(3) ANGELO PARKER & MATT MENARD & DANIEL GARCIA vs. JACK MANNING & RAY ROSAS & SINN BODHI

Ricky Starks joined commentary for this one, as Menard tossed Manning with a German suplex. Rosas was chucked in; Parker did a quick number on him, tagged Garcia to pick up the scraps. A grape stomp to the chest in the corner, as the Jericho Appreciation Society trash talked and made fast tags until Bodhi made the hot tag. Quick headbutt to Menard, who broke free from clutches, as Rosas made the tag. He was immediately dropped with a double Impaler DDT from 2point0, while Garcia sank in his Sharpshooter, all while wearing his hat for the submission.

WINNERS: Angelo Parker, Matt Menard & Daniel Garcia in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Parker demanded the AEW Galaxy appreciate them, while Menard ran down the opposition for Blood & Guts in a few weeks. There’s nothing much better than seeing these three straight up steamroll guys and tonight was no different.)

(4) ANNA JAY & KRIS STATLANDER & RUBY SOHO vs. DIAMANTE & EMI SAKURA & NYLA ROSE

Mark Henry tagged in for Excalibur on commentary duty for this contest. Ruby & Diamante had a nice strike exchange in the early going until Emi & Statlander tagged in. Emi showed no fear, as a chop battle commenced immediately, which Statlander won, as she mowed down Emi with a shoulder tackle and standing clothesline for two. Anna made the tag with a quick snap neck breaker for two and spin corner kick. Emi blocked a clothesline, raked the back and hit a double arm underhook back breaker. Nyla made the tag, worked an arm and kept Anna isolated, while Diamante hit a baseball slide that sent Anna outside. Anna got beat down outside by Nyla & Emi with referee Bryce’s attention turned. Anna remained isolated until she dropped Emi with the desperation Flatliner. Diamante pulled Statlander to the floor and ref was distracted again, as he missed the Ruby hot tag. Nyla tried a corner cannonball, but Anna got free and Ruby got her hot tag. Ruby lit up Nyla with kicks; Statlander made a blind tag and hit a diving cross body for two. A roundhouse kick from Statlander on Nyla, who fought back with a choke slam back breaker for two. After a low Hart Attack from Emi & Nyla, Diamante hit a Code Red on Statlander, but Ruby broke the count. Anna clobbered Nyla to the floor, Emi was sent outside, Diamante tried a sliced bread, but flipped right into Night Fever for the win.

WINNERS: Anna Jay, Kris Statlander & Ruby Soho in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was your party match of the night, as so much action was crammed into this one. Dark & Elevation have been known for these kinds of multi woman tag matches and this one was no different. It was action packed and the crowd was into it.)

(5) ANTHONY OGOGO vs. NICK RUIZ

Excalibur is back on commentary, as Ogogo demanded Ruiz fight him, but just steamrolled him with a shoulder block early. Foolishly, Ruiz tried throwing punches at a world class boxer, as Ogogo shrugged it off with a spinning slam. The straps came down, the hand wrap came off and a pop up right hand officially TKO’d Ruiz, as the crowd booed Ogogo.

WINNER: Anthony Ogogo in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: These Ogogo squashes are always quick and dominating, but I wonder what the end game is with it? Will we get a feud for him going forward? I’d like him to get tougher competition on Dark or Elevation.)

(6) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. NICK COMOROTO

Comoroto showed off his power early by skinning the cat, which looked awesome, but posed and ate a dropkick to the back. Takeshita teased a dive, but Comoroto bailed. Takeshita went out after him, but Comoroto posted Takeshita and drove him face first onto the side of the ring. Back in the ring, Comoroto slowly picked apart Takeshita, as the fans chanted USA, which baffled Taz and myself. We then figure out it’s because the fans are thinking Comoroto is Jim Duggan, as they started Hoooo chants. Takeshita tried mounting a comeback with a series of forearms, but Comoroto responded and a forearm exchange ensued. That turned into a clothesline battle, which Takeshita won with a hard lariat to the floor. Takeshita cleared the top with a tope con hiro and top rope frog splash back inside for two. Takeshita tried his running knee, but Comoroto caught him with a fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker. Excalibur said the “chorus of hos” are getting to Comoroto, as almost immediately he was caught with the Takeshita flying knee for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 6:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Fun fact, both Takeshita and I had Whataburger for the first time this past week. I thought it was delicious and recommend the honey chicken biscuit, but I digress. The crowd confused me at first in this one, but they were just roasting Comoroto for I guess looking like Jim Duggan, even though he’s more of a Billy Jack Haynes clone if you ask me. The fans loved Takeshita winning though and I still think he needs to be in the title picture down the line of some kind. I hope he’s not just another guy on the roster, he’s super popular and one hell of a wrestler, which I hope translates into AEW gold.)

(7) MATT SYDAL vs. TAYLOR RUST

Rust mocked Sydal with his yoga pose early, which allowed Sydal to takedown Rust with a snazzy little pin attempt for two. Rust ate a few kicks, but blocked a third into an ankle lock. Rust punted Sydal in the chest, but Sydal hit a series of spin kicks to the chops for two. A standing mariposa got another near fall for Sydal. Rust held onto Sydal’s hands while he was trying an O’Connor Roll and nearly got a Euro Clutch for two. Rust hit a flipping cravat neckbreaker that looked amazing for two, but Sydal fought back with a pump knee and Lightning Spiral for the victory.

WINNER: Matt Sydal in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I wish this match was given much more time, but credit to Excalibur saying Sydal must’ve thought he was in trouble, so he needed to end it as quick as possible. I’d love a rematch with more time, but for the three minutes, Rust looked impressive, even in defeat.)

(8) ETHAN PAGE (w/Dan Lambert) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Ricky Starks in back on commentary, as Kazarian lit up Page with corner punches early. A running leg sweep got Kazarian two, which was followed by a springboard back elbow. Page was clotheslined to the floor and went up the ramp with Lambert, but Kazarian brought him back to the ring. Kazarian turned his attention to Lambert and ate a pump kick from Page as a result. Kazarian smashed a drink into the face of Page, who pulled Lambert in front of him as a shield like Macho Man would Miss Elizabeth. Page gained control in the ring and kept Kazarian grounded until Kazarian hit a round the world neckbreaker for the reset. A series of flying forearms, double knees in the corner and lariat got Kazarian a two count. Page avoided the chicken wing and mowed down Kazarian with a shoulder tackle for two. Kazarian got free from Ego’s Edge and hit a slingshot DDT, but Lambert grabbed the foot to break the count. Kazarian pulled Lambert to the apron, but Page got a school boy to steal it. Post match, Scorpio Sky slowly walked to the ring, as Kazarian locked on the chicken wing on Lambert. Page attacked from behind and put the boots to him until Christopher Daniels made the save. Loud SCU chant broke out as Men of the Year retreated. Page reminded SCU they can never team in California again since they lost to the Young Bucks last year. Daniels said it’s true, SCU can’t team, but Daniels can kick Page’s ass. Kazarian told Sky he helped make him and he will break him. Sky looked at the camera and said it won’t be for the TNT title since Kazarian lost the PPV match last month.

WINNER: Ethan Page in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a battle of the two guys stuck in the awful mix tag feud last month and this was more entertaining than that match, which is just my opinion. It’s too bad SCU can’t team in AEW anymore, but Daniels vs. Page would be fun. Credit Scorpio Sky walking to the ring after messing his leg up in the match with Dante Martin earlier in the night and still limped out here to do this post match segment. I don’t know if Wardlow is next for Sky or really what is in store for the TNT Title, but that Guevara/Conti/PVZ/Men of the Year feud did a serious number on that title and it needs to be rehabbed big time. Having Sky get quite a few title defenses under his belt before tackling Wardlow would be wise if it were me.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another episode that benefitted greatly from a loud, lively and larger crowd than normal. It’s the last of the live crowd Darks for a while, as we go back to Universal Studios for the next month. Tonight was a solid show with your fun multi woman tag, strong main event, a fun Takeshita/Comoroto showdown and some squashes sprinkled in. Match of the Night goes to either the main event or Takeshita/Comoroto, as the fans were really into both matches and just had a lot of fun chanting, while the action was real good as well.

