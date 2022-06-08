SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

JUNE 7, 2022

RECORDED AT TOYOTA ARENA IN ONTARIO, CA

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Dark Announcers: Excalibur, Caprice Coleman, and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to this week’s AEW Dark.

(1) LANCE ARCHER vs. AARON SOLO

Before the bell, Solo tried a slingshot cross body outside, but Archer slammed him to the mat. The bell sounded as Solo pulled the ref in front of him to connect with a spin kick and diving clothesline for a one count. Solo took way too much time to jump off the top again, but fought free multiple times from a choke slam attempt. Archer connected with a Pounce, lariat and ripcord Helli-coaster. Solo wiggled free from Black Out, tried a school boy, which Archer didn’t budge. Instead, he powered Solo up with a massive chokeslam and Black Out for the win.

WINNER: Lance Archer in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Archer was super over with the crowd tonight, even though I thought he was a heel the last time I checked. Regardless, this was a huge mismatch, so Solo getting Archer off his feet was a victory in itself.)

(2) CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. STEVEN ANDREWS

Huge ovation for Daniels in California, after trading arm drags, Daniels worked an arm bar. Since both men are bald, Andrews had to resort to pulling the ear to get free. Daniels ate a hard buckle, as Andrews hit a snazzy arm drag, tried to get too fancy with a backflip and Daniels flattened him with a STO. A chopping enziguri and uranage led to a Best Moonsault Ever for the impressive win.

WINNER: Christopher Daniels in 3:00

(Howard Analysis: It’d be wrong for AEW to be in California and not have the Fallen Angel on the card in some capacity. He got a great reaction and it’s always good to see him in action, which has been pretty rare, as his last match came in a loss to Bryan Danielson in March.)

(3) MARINA SHAFIR vs. SKYE BLUE

Skye dropkicked Marina to the floor before she even got in the ring and drove her into the guard rails repeatedly. The bell sounded and Skye hit a series of superkicks which caused Marina to spill outside. Skye tried a hurricanrana off the apron, but Marina caught her and swung Skye repeatedly into the guard rail. In the ring, Marina drove knees to the midsection and a hip throw for a two count. Skye got a rising knee, thrust kick and solid forearms, but Marina avoided a reverse waist lock. Cartwheel into a kick in the back from Marina, who bridged off a suplex just enough to get a shoulder up. Marina locked in Skye with a throw and sank in the arm bar ankle lock combo for the submission.

WINNER: Marina Shafir in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was an excellent back and forth battle in the limited time it went. I loved the aggressiveness from Skye Blue before the match and Marina was on the ropes early. You won’t find a more competitive 3:30 match.)

(4) ORTIZ vs. SERPENTICO

Quick arm drag out the gate from Ortiz, but Serpentico turned the tide, only to pose foolishly. Ortiz got a nice sweep and misdirection into a powerslam running senton combo. Ortiz quieted the crowd to chop Serpentico loudly, as Serpentico fired up and tried one of his own, but didn’t have the same effect. Head scissors into a series of clotheslines from Serpentico, but Ortiz clipped him with an enziguri for the double down. Serpentico avoided a fisherman’s suplex with a superkick to the leg and snap low DDT for two. Serpentico signaled for the end, but got leveled with a lariat and Tiger Driver to give Ortiz the victory.

WINNER: Ortiz in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: With Ortiz challenging Chris Jericho to a Hair vs. Hair match next week, it’s important to get him a few singles wins under his belt and Serpentico is the perfect opponent to make Ortiz look strong. I’m hopeful the Hair vs. Hair match leads to something more meaningful than AEW’s last one with Orange Cassidy & Jack Evans, as Evans lost and just barely appeared on TV before his hair was already back.)

(5) TONI STORM vs. ZEDA ZHANG

Storm worked an early headlock takeover, Zhang tried getting free, but Storm kept the hold clamped. After misdirection, Storm hit a low dropkick, as Taz popped himself saying Zeda thought Toni was going to Zing, but she Zhang’d. Zeda hit a low kick, high kick, elbow combo before hitting a hip attack. Crucifix body lock from Zhang, as Storm powered out into a forearm battle, which Storm won. Release German suplex and charging hip attack from Storm led to a low swinging DDT. Storm Zero connected for the win.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Both ladies hit some hip attacks in this one that would make Ryusuke Taguchi proud. Once Toni hit her combo at the end, it was all but over as soon as Storm Zero connected. Hopefully she stays in the title picture now that the Owen is over and more focus can be put on building challengers for Thunder Rosa & Jade Cargill)

-We got a nice video package on Anthony Bowens celebrating Pride month and every time he steps through the curtain, he is fighting for those who feel they don’t belong.

-Tony Schiavone is backstage with Ortiz, who is tired of talking, but he’ll talk if Tony wants him to. His sole goal is taking Jericho’s hair, since bruises and cuts heal. Ortiz is finishing the job at Road Rager. I don’t think he’ll be successful, but it should be a good match regardless. I expect Jericho & his crew getting theirs come Blood & Guts.

(6) GUNN CLUB (Austin & Colten) & MAX CASTER (w/Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn) vs. 10 & ALEX REYNOLDS & JOHN SILVER

Platinum Max rapped about how Dark Order members are dropping like flies, name dropped Stu Grayson, herpes and capped it off with an Ass Boys mention. Excalibur loves how this Ass Boys bit went from a 25 second bit to a 90 second bit. After some pre-match scissoring from Caster & Ass Boys, Austin & Silver started things off with Silver showing his power with a shoulder block. Wild charging uppercut from Silver, who didn’t see a blind tag and Colten leveled him with a lariat. Silver was isolated until he hit a quick snap German on Caster. 10 was taunted by Gunn Club, as their double team blew up in their face as Austin splashed his brother. 10 made the hot tag and cleaned house with locomotive splashes and clothesline that sent Caster to the floor. Spinning back suplex to Colten and spinebuster on Austin, as 10 gave a crotch chop to Big Daddy Ass on the outside. Reynolds was backdropped over the top by 10 to wipe out Gunn Club, as Silver & Reynolds hit the Wombo Combo on Austin. Colten broke up the pin after a discus lariat from 10, as they looked for the Pendulum Bomb, but Caster & Colten made the save. Pop up knee from Reynolds on Austin, but a roll up sent Reynolds face first into a crutch shot from Colten, as Billy distracted ref Aubrey. Ass Boys & Caster stole it.

WINNERS: Gunn Club & Max Caster in 5:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Ok, I’ll admit it, I had no idea what the point of The Acclaimed & Ass Boys was for when it started, but the act has worked, I like it. Caster’s rap’s, the bumbling Ass Boys, Bowens getting the crowd interaction with the go home line, it works. I’m not sure what’s next for the Dark Order boys, as they need a change to their characters in my opinion. With Stu gone and Cabana joining the ROH crew once it starts, Dark Order needs a shot in the arm; I’m just not sure what it is. They’re still super over with the crowd; I’m just not sure their direction as a group.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Fun, quick little episode of AEW Dark tonight, which benefited greatly from being in front of a live crowd. It’s a world of difference and makes the show so much more enjoyable with a crowd ready for Rampage than at Universal Studios. I dig the studio tapings, but nothing compares to a live crowd. Match of the Night would go to the main event, but a sleeper is that Skye vs. Marina match, which, if you want a strong, quick little battle, I suggest that as well.

CATCH-UP: 5/31 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Mercedes Martinez defends ROH Women’s Championship, Dark Order in action, more