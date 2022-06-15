FREE PODCAST 6/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss Jeff Hardy, was last week’s Dynamite the worst booked yet, Moxley, Ospreay, Shafir, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s All Elite Aftershow, Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin by discussing Jeff Hardy’s arrest. From there, the guys shift focus to Tony Khan’s horrible week of booking. Topics include… Why was Moxley able to skip the battle royal? What was the criteria for entry into the battle royal? Where was Hangman, the dude who lost the belt NINE DAYS BEFORE?! Another championship?! You debut Will Ospreay in a six-man on Rampage and his team loses?! Was this one of the worst-booked Dynamites? Plus, did Thunder Rosa sandbag Shafir? Also emails and an-NWO themed $5 challenge!

