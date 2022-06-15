Tony Khan talks strategy for booking with New Japan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that he and New Japan Pro Wrestling booker, Gedo, have to both agree on cross-promotional matchups and show idea concepts.

In an interview with Comicbook, Khan spoke in-depth about what it was like booking with Gedo and adding that layer to his usual AEW booking process and strategy.

“So, Gedo and I, generally anything that involves AEW & New Japan, I think we’re both going to have to agree on what the matchup is, and what the ideas are for the show,” Khan said. “And in general, that’s what we’ve been doing for over a year now. And it’s worked really well. It started with AEW wrestlers going there and I had some thoughts and ideas about what they should or shouldn’t be doing. And then New Japan started sending wrestlers here later in 2021, and for over a year, the Forbidden Door has gone both ways with wrestlers coming in from both companies and out and working for each other. So it is different when we’re working together like this and it’s been a great collaboration for a long time now with AEW and New Japan, and I like working with Gedo.

In the interview, Tony Khan revealed that he’s like for the New Japan and AEW supershow, Forbidden Door, to become an annual event between both companies.

Forbidden Door takes place from the United Center in Chicago on June 26. The only official match announced for the show at this time is Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship.

