FREE PODCAST 6/14 – WWE Smackdown Post-Show (AD-FREE) – 5 Yrs Ago (6-13-2017): Keller talks MITB hype, McMahon & Soucek talks all-time underrated TNA wrestlers, Trevor Lee (171 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (6-13-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses with live callers and replies to emails on the following topics: Randy Orton hits RKO out of nowhere on Jinder, grading Jinder’s role as a top heel so far and ideas on how to improve it, where WWE came up short making viewers care about the MITB match, Mojo & Zack reunite, where is Lana push headed, Women’s MITB hype, and more.

Then in a bonus flashback, we jump back to the Impact Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-15-17) with PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about Thursday’s Impact Wrestling with callers. They break down Sonjay Dutt winning the X-Division Title, the build to Slammiversary being too positive, as well as giving a top-3 list of the most under-pushed wrestlers in TNA history.

