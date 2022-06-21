Raw viewership and ratings increase significantly over prior week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1.98 million viewers. That number is up significantly from last week’s 1.69 million. Hour number one and hour number two drew an average of over 2 million viewers.

In the key demo of adults 18-49, the rating increased from 0.43 to a 0.54. Both key male demo ratings increased as well.

The show this week was anchored by Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in the main event for a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Asuka won the match cleanly, punching her ticket to the PLE on July 2.

Raw opened with an impromptu women’s fatal five-way match to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Rhea Ripley was her scheduled opponent, but was removed from the match due to not being medically cleared.

Other segments of the show included Vince McMahon, the return of Elias, Riddle vs. Omos, A.J. Styles on Miz TV, Bobby Lashley in a gauntlet match and more.

This week’s show went up against the Stanley Cup Finals, which drew an average of 4.2 million viewers on ABC.

WWE’s next PLE event is Money in the Bank. The show takes place on July 2 and will feature both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles, and more.

