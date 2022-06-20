SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship is off for Money in the Bank. Ripley qualified for the title shot earlier in the month on Raw.

This week on the show, Belair kicked things off and announced that Ripley would not be competing at the event due to not being medically cleared. Belair then announced that a fatal five-way match would take place to secure a new contender. Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Carmella proceeded to walk to the ring ahead of their match.

In the end, Carmella won the match and secured her spot wrestling Belair for the championship at the PLE. After the match, Carmella and Belair exchanged words while Belair was a the commentary table.

Carmella is a former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. She’s also the first-ever winner of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ripley’s injury was not disclosed on Monday Night Raw.

