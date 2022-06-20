SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson will address his Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts future on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday evening that Danielson would talk about his future on Dynamite after missing three weeks of action due to an undisclosed reason. Danielson has not appeared on AEW television since Double or Nothing.

Currently, Danielson doesn’t have an opponent for Forbidden Door. Zack Sabre Jr. called him out during a promo after his match at Dominion, but Danielson has not answered.

Bryan Danielson was pulled from an AEW meet and greet due to being unable to fly because of the injury at hand. AEW and Danielson himself have not commented on his status.

Forbidden Door airs live on PPV on Sunday June 26. Announced matches include Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

