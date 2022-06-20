Bryan Danielson Forbidden Door status update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson is still not cleared to compete at the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling supershow PPV event, Forbidden Door.

The Wrestling Observer that Danielson, whose been out of action since Double or Nothing, was not yet cleared despite original reporting saying he would only miss two weeks. Danielson’s last in-ring appearance was in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

Zack Sabre Jr. called Bryan Danielson out after his match at New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion last week. Sabre Jr. wrestles a similar mat-based style as Danielson and match is a considered a dream match.

The AEW and New Japan Forbidden Door supershow takes place on Sunday June 26 from the United Center in Chicago. Matches on the bard include Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy, and more.

CATCH-UP: AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 6/17: Moxley vs. Martin lead the show, Sonjay Dutt whiffs, more