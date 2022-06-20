SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Samoa Joe broke his silence in regards to not being a part of any Impact Wrestling tributes during Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV event and celebration of Impact’s 20th anniversary.

Joe took to Twitter and post a less than happy message regarding his absence.

“Dearest cackling hens,” Joe wrote. “I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved.”

Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved . — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 20, 2022

Samoa Joe is a former TNA and Impact Wrestling World Champion. He’s currently the ROH Television Champion and a member of AEW.

Joe debuted for AEW in April and made his return to wrestling at the ROH Supercard of Honor event during WrestleMania weekend. Joe appeared at the end of the Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido main event world title match.

Joe has not been a pat of TNA/Impact Wrestling since 2015.

CATCH-UP: New X Division Champion crowned at Slammiversary