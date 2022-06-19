SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mike Bailey won the new Impact Wrestling X Division Champion at Slammiversary

Bailey outlasted Andrew Everett, Alex Zayne, Kenny King, Ace Austin, and Trey Miguel to win the title in an Ultimate X Match. Bailey has been a member of the Impact roster since last year. It’s his first Impact Wrestling championship.

Everett was a last minute replacement for Jack Evans, who was removed from the match due to injury.

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary is the 20th anniversary of the company being born. Former Impact/TNA talent are rumored to appear on the show including former TNA President, Dixie Carter.

Slammiversary matches include Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship, The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoe Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championship, a Queen of the Mountain match for the Impact Knockouts Championship, and more.

