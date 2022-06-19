Theory reveals advice Vince McMahon gave him

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon’s first words of advice to Theory involved his confidence.

On the Out of Character podcast, Theory discussed working with Vince McMahon and the advice he gave him.

“I remember standing right at the mirror, which is right before you go out, and Mr.McMahon was walking up to go into Gorilla and he told me, ‘Go out there and be confident like I know you are,'” Theory said. “I remember that was like the first message that really resonated with me. And this was since we had that meeting, which was probably maybe a few weeks before, so this was the first thing I was really hearing right before I was gonna perform.

“That kind of sat with me and I was like, ‘He knows I’m confident, and I know I’m confident and I’m not going to go out there and do something that I don’t know how to do. So, I know I got here so let’s go out there and work.’”

Theory is currently the WWE United States Champion. He defeated Finn Balor to win the title and has been paired with Vince McMahon as McMahon’s protege since coming up to the main roster from NXT.

Theory lost to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, but then helped Vince McMahon beat McAfee in an impromptu match.

