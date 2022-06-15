Impact Wrestling media call highlights with Josh Alexander and Eric Young

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander, and world title challenger, Eric Young, joined the Press Pass media call with D-Lo Brown on Wednesday afternoon to speak on Slammiversary, their main event match on Sunday June 19 at the event, the history of Impact Wrestling, and a lot more.

Highlights of the call are as follows:

-Eric Young talks about creating Violent By Design and says it’s origin is rooted with a lot of creative minds. Says he believes the group can go far as things continue to evolve.

-In regards to Bret Hart as an influence, Eric Young says Hart was the best storyteller the business has ever seen and a top 5 wrestler of all time. Young says Bret’s physical storytelling was his best asset and says physicality is a tool to sell a story. Josh Alexander says he’s studied Bret Hart since he was 10 years old and calls him fundamentally sound with whatever he did in the ring. Alexander says he’s watched Bret vs. Austin from WrestleMania 13 over 100 times.

-Josh Alexander said that his long journey back to the Impact World Championship felt sweeter because the fans got to know him as he climbed back into the picture, leading to the win over Moose at Rebellion.

-Eric Young talks about his feud with Josh Alexander and says it has real elements to it – worth ethic, sacrafice, and more.

-Josh Alexander puts over Eric Young as a staple of Impact Wrestling and says he represents the past. Alexander says he himself represents the present and it makes perfect sense for the two of them to collide at the 20th Anniversary Slammiversary.

-Eric Young says that the world championship means prestige, honor, and responsibility. He says the first time you win one, you understand the responsibility of it. Calls it an irreplaceable drug. Alexander says that the pressure as world champion is enormous and terrifying. He agreed with Young’s thoughts and said he likes challenging himself and pushing himself with that pressure.

-Josh Alexander calls the Impact Wrestling roster a team and that he takes being champion very seriously.

-Eric Young says that the thing he remembers most about his Impact run is signing his very first contract.

-Eric Young says it is heart that kept the company together. Says the locker room understands that Impact Wrestling has to do well if the talent wants to do well.

-Young calls Alexander a high-level competitor and says he’s always done things the right way. Calls the history of Impact World Champions and who’s who of pro wrestling.

-Josh Alexander says he’s seen growth over the past three years. Alexander says that Impact knocks their big events out of the park and says that not much in pro wrestling beats out what they do and the show quality that they produce.

-Eric Young acknowledges his potential bias, but calls Impact TV the best wrestling show on television. He speaks highly of the behind the camera work production crew that help make it successful.

-Josh Alexander says he wants to go down as one of the greats and needs to compete against the best if he’s going to do that.

Impact Slammiversary airs on PPV on Sunday June 19. Matches include Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship, The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championship, Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship, Queen of the Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship, and more.

