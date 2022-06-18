Dixie Carter set to appear at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former TNA President, Dixie Carter, will appear at Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV event.

ESPN is reporting that Carter will be on hand to help the company celebrate its 20th anniversary. Carter was the President of the company from 2003 until 2016. In 2009, Dixie Carter entered into a on-screen character role.

Impact Slammiversary will air on PPV on Sunday June 19. Matches for the show include Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship, a Queen of the Mountain match for the Impact Knockouts Championship between Tasha Steelz, Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, and Chelsea Green, Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship, The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championship, Moose vs. Sami Callihan in Monster’s Ball, and more.

