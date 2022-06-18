Mercedes Martinez notes positive Tony Khan trait

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH Women’s World Champion, Mercedes Martinez, says that Tony Khan’s accessibility is key for those who want to have input in their creative field.

Martinez was a guest on the Complex Unsanctioned podcast and spoke in detail about Khan’s accessibility, noting that its a key difference in working for AEW compared to WWE.

“I can text him, I can message him whenever I want,” Mercedes said of communicating with Tony Khan. “If I have ideas or anything, he’s as accessible as he can be. He’s the boss, he’s the man, he’s the one that makes the decisions, and the fact that he listens to you and your concerns and whatever you have for creative, it’s great. I love that creative freedom you have to tell your story where you see fit.”

Mercedes Martinez is the ROH Undisputed Women’s World Champion. She defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win that title on an episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this year. Martinez initially won the interim championship at ROH Supercard of Honor over WrestleMania weekend in April against Willow Nightengale.

ROH was purchased from Sinclair Media Group by Tony Khan in early March. Khan will serve as President and Head Booker of the company moving forward.

CATCH-UP: Ring of Honor reportedly set to return in July