FREE PODCAST 6/18 – PWTorch Dailycast Flashback (6-18-17): WWE Money in the Bank PPV Post-show including main ladder matches, Lana’s first singles match, Orton challenges Jinder, live calls, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 21, 2012 episode featuring PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill & former Impact Wrestling star Jonny Fairplay bring you the WWE Money In The Bank Postgame Show on the Sunday Livecast, with live calls and emails. They discuss all aspects of both ladder matches, including the controversial finish of the women’s match, Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Title against Randy Orton, Lana’s first singles match against Naomi for the Smackdown women’s title, and how the finish affected the audience reactions. Pat & Jonny also receive calls from two fans who attended the show live.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO