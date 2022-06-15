6/15 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s report on Moxley-Tanahashi “face to face,” Ospreay vs. Dax, Jericho vs. Ortiz hair match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE “ROAD RAGER” REPORT

JUNE 15, 2022

ST. LOUIS, MO. AT CHAIFETZ ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired. Jim Ross introduced the show.

(1) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, “Daddy Magic” Matt Mendard, Angelo Parker) vs. ORTIZ (w/Santana) – Hair match

William Regal joined in on commentary. He called Jericho a “toss pot.” Ross wondered what that is. Schiavone said he doesn’t want to know. Jericho & Co. came out first. Then Ortiz came out. They showed a brief inset image of the March 9 Dynamite where they broke up and the June 1 hair snipping by Ortiz. (Glad to see AEW adding these brief recaps with some backstory to these matches.) Ortiz went after Jericho aggressively early. He beat up Jericho in a barber chair at ringside. Regal kept incorporating various British slang that Schiavone was fascinated with. A graphic hyped Wardlow vs. “Plaintiffs,” Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay, and a Jon Moxley-Tanahashi “Face to Face,” Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, and Ethan Page vs. Miro in an All-Atlantic Title tournament match. (So that wasn’t a dream?)

Back in the ring, Ortiz blocked a huracanrana and powerbombed Jericho off the ropes. Ortiz then hit a diving headbutt and stayed on Jericho’s chest for a near fall. Jericho came back with a suplex off the ring apron onto the mat at ringside.