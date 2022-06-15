FREE PODCAST 6/15 – WKPWP Interview Classics with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan (10 Yrs Ago)(AD-FREE): When was Andre happiest, temptations on the road, WrestleMania memories, Mid-South, Steve Austin dispute, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5/11/2012) features “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan as the “Interview Friday” guest for the second straight week. The interview, conducted by PWTorch editor Wade Keller and columnist Bruce Mitchell, begins with his thoughts on the news of John Cena filing for divorce and how he managed to keep his marriage strong throughout his years as a pro wrestler. He talks about the availability of one night stands and how many wrestlers took advantage of those opportunities as they were presented. Also, what was Andre the Giant like off-camera and when was he happiest, what were the highlights of his Mid-South and WWF careers, what was WCW like, how much money did he make during his peak years, his dispute with Steve Austin, and much more. This includes the live 60 minute show and a 30 minute VIP-exclusive Aftershow with Duggan, Keller, and Mitchell.

