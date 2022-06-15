SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Board of Directors is reportedly investigating a $3 million hush money payment by WWE CEO, Vince McMahon.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the payment was made to a former employee over an alleged affair. The report indicates that a spokesperson for WWE has said the company is cooperating with the investigation and that the relationship with the former employee who received the payment was consensual.

The payment was reportedly made in January and served as a means to prevent the employee from speaking on the relationship with McMahon. The employee involved was a paralegal with the WWE.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the investigation into this payment began in April and revealed other instances of non-disclosure agreements for misconduct by McMahon and current Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

WWE has not made an official comment on the story at this time. McMahon’s attorney commented to the Wall Street Journal and said that the WWE did not pay the employee and that the employee did not make claims of harassment against Vince McMahon.

The WWE has had some unstable happenings at the top of it’s corporate structure in recent months. Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, recently took a leave from her role to handle family matters.

