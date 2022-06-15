6/15 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Road Rage Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match, Tag Team Championship match, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JUNE 15, 2022

ST. LOUIS AT CHAIFETZ ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) CHRIS JERICHO vs. ORTIZ

Ortiz started the attack on Jericho as soon as he entered the ring, Jericho fought back and then rolled to the outside. Ortiz threw Jericho onto a chair and the barricade, then pummeled Jericho in the barber chair. The match returned to the ring, Jericho took control as Excalibur ran down the card for the night. Jericho tried a hurricanrana, Ortiz countered into an awkward power bomb. Jericho then suplexed Ortiz to the floor from the apron. [c]

Jericho was in control throughout the break and the two men battled back and fourth to a mid match draw that turned into a chop and strike battle. Ortiz hit a cutter off of the top rope for a two count. Jericho then almost locked in a Walls of Jericho, Ortiz then countered with a DDT for a two count. Ortiz tried a move off the middle rope, Jericho dodged and hit a Codebreaker on Ortiz for a near fall.

Ortiz reversed a backslide, Jericho then locked in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring, Ortiz was able to break the hold. Eddie Kingston then fought with the JAS. Santana and Wheeler Yuta then ran in as all the men battled outside. Eddie Kingston ran in and hit a cheap shot on Jericho, Ortiz covered for a near fall. Someone dressed like Fuego Del Sol hit Ortiz with a bat and Jericho pinned Ortiz.

WINNER: Chris Jericho

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun sports entertainment match with fun near falls and a nice almost loss for Jericho. The soils reveal that Sammy is heel now was a good touch.)

-Post match it was revealed that Sammy Guevara was dressed as Fuego. Ortiz cut his own hair as he and Kingston said Blood and Guts. Ortiz also cut himself pretty good doing so.

-A video to set up the Wardlow vs 20 guys segment was shown.

(2) WARDLOW vs 20 PLAINTIFFS

Wardlow eliminated one and two, numbers three through six were eliminated together. Numbers seven-nine were taken out. Guess what happened next? Wardlow eliminated 10-13. Wardlow eliminated the rest and won the court case, I guess.

WINNER: Wardlow

(Sage’s Analysis: This was really bad, one of the worst segments in AEW history. The crowd will turn on an act like this without a strong heel to go counter. I am really concerned that Wardlow cannot wrestler a real match at this point.)

-Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky sent some MMA guys to attack Wardlow. Wardlow was able to convince these guys to not attack him. [c]

(3) WILL OSPREAY vs. DAX HARWOOD

Will Ospreay and Dax Harwood moved around each other and traded chances at getting wrist control, the crowd had dueling chants for both men as this happened. Ospreay ran the ropes and hit a head scissors on Harwood, who was put in the corner and chopped by Ospreay. Harwood countered and hit a huge chop, sending Will to the floor. Harwood then worked head locks on the mat as the crowd had dueling chants once more. Ospreay and Harwood were then trading chops on the apron, Ospreay then pulled Dax off the apron and onto the floor. Ospreay hit a running drop kick as the break started. [c]