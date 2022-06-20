Ric Flair last match event changing venues

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Ric Flair last match event during Summerslam weekend in Nashville as part of Starrcast is moving to a larger venue.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that the event would be moving to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and out of the originally announced Nashville Fairgrounds. The Nashville Municipal Auditorium is a larger venue and the newly available tickets will go on-sale on June 24 at 11am EST.

Flair commented on the news with a Twitter post saying that his final match has gotten even bigger and better.

My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/9xdCuRuNT4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 20, 2022

Ric Flair has not wrestled a match since 2011. This event is under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner and will take place on Sunday June 29 over Summerslam weekend in Nashville as a part of Starrcast 5.

Flair’s opponent or opponents have not been announced at this time.

