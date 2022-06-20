News Ticker

Last match for Ric Flair changing venues

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 20, 2022

Ric Flair last match event changing venues
Ric Flair (artist Travis Beaven © PWTorch)
The Ric Flair last match event during Summerslam weekend in Nashville as part of Starrcast is moving to a larger venue.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that the event would be moving to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and out of the originally announced Nashville Fairgrounds. The Nashville Municipal Auditorium is a larger venue and the newly available tickets will go on-sale on June 24 at 11am EST.

Flair commented on the news with a Twitter post saying that his final match has gotten even bigger and better.

Ric Flair has not wrestled a match since 2011. This event is under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner and will take place on Sunday June 29 over Summerslam weekend in Nashville as a part of Starrcast 5.

Flair’s opponent or opponents have not been announced at this time.

