WWE has announced a major main event for Summerslam.

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE’s biggest summer event on the calendar. The company announced the news immediately after Lesnar made his return to WWE on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

Lesnar appeared after the Riddle vs. Roman Reigns main event. Reigns won the match, retained his Undisputed Universal Championship, and then Lesnar walked out to confront him. Reigns attempted to shake Lesnar’s hand, but Lesnar lifted him and connected with an F5 instead. Lesnar then hit both Usos with the F5 as well before the show went off the air.

Lesnar’s Smackdown appearance was his first since losing the WWE Championship to Reigns at WrestleMania. Reigns has been away from WWE as well. After signing a new contract with the company, he has less day works than were on his previous contract.

Lesnar and Reigns have headlined multiple PPV events including three WrestleMania events, one other Summerslam event, and special events in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Summerslam airs live on Peacock on Saturday July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. No other matches have been announced for the show at this time.

