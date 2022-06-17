WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship set for Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Street Profits will challenge The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, The Street Profits cut a promo backstage and hyped up the matches on Smackdown. They then pivoted and announced that they would be challenging for the tag titles at Money in the Bank. Both teams have have been feuding with one another since The Usos beat RK-Bro to become unified champions.

Money in the Bank airs live on Peacock on Saturday July 2. Announced matches for the show include both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Liv Morgan have qualified for the women’s ladder match. Seth Rollins is the only male to qualify for the men’s match.

