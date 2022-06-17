Vince McMahon appears on Smackdown, talks about WWE signature

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon kicked off this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown amid allegations of misconduct that caused him to step aside as WWE CEO and talked about the opening WWE signature.

McMahon opened the show to a mixed, but generally positive reaction from the Minneapolis audience. Once he got in the ring, he said it was good to be in front of the audience in Minnesota. Vince McMahon then commented on the then, now, forever, together part of the WWE television opening signature. McMahon said that the “together” part was the most important before welcoming everyone to Smackdown, tossing the microphone out of the ring, and leaving.

WWE announced that McMahon would appear live on television soon after it was revealed that he would be stepping aside as WWE CEO and Chairman of the Board. McMahon is facing allegations of misconduct including a $3 million dollar hush money payment to an employee with whom he allegedly had an affair with. Stephanie McMahon is taking over as interim CEO as the WWE Board of Directors investigate the situation.

This week’s Smackdown also features a WWE Undisputed World Championship match between Riddle and the returning Roman Reigns.

CATCH-UP: John Laurinaitis absent from this week’s Smackdown