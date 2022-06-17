John Laurinaitis absent from this week’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Laurinaitis is not at this week’s Smackdown in Minneapolis.

PWInsider is reporting that Laurinaitis is not backstage amid the allegations in a recent report by the Wall Street Journal that caused Vince McMahon to step aside as WWE CEO. Stephanie McMahon is now the interim CEO and Chairwoman.

John Laurinaitis is the Head of Talent Relations for WWE, his second stint in the role with the company. Laurinaitis is also a former pro wrestler for WCW and WWE.

The WWE Board of Directors is investigating McMahon over $3 million in hush money payments made to a former WWE employee who McMahon allegedly had an affair with.

WWE and the board released a joint statement this morning revealing that McMahon would be voluntarily stepping away. He will still serve as the head of creative for the company and appeared to open this week’s episode of Smackdown.

