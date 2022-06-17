SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stephanie McMahon has issued her first public comments on being named interim CEO of WWE. McMahon posted on social media Friday morning saying that she was honored to assume the position.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman and CEO. I love WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world.”

Stephanie McMahon was named interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince McMahon stepped aside due to an ongoing investigation into misconduct and hush money payments to a WWE employee. WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, also stepped away from his duties as well.

Mr. McMahon said via a WWE and Board of Directors joint release that he would cooperate with the investigation.“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” Mr. McMahon said. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

McMahon recently announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from her role as Chief Brand Officer of WWE to spend time with her family. McMahon’s husband, Paul Levesque (Triple H), suffered from a serious heart issue last September. He retired from in-ring competition earlier this year.

Stephanie McMahon has been a part of WWE for decades, serving in multiple corporate office positions, creative roles, and as an on-screen character.

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon to “step aside” as WWE CEO and Chairman of the Board