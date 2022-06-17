Vince McMahon scheduled to appear live on tonight’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will appear live on Smackdown tonight.

The news comes on the heels of McMahon stepping aside from his duties as CEO and Chairman of the Board while an investigation into misconduct and hush money payments on his behalf is investigated by the WWE Board of Directors. McMahon is staying on as the head of creative for the company, but Stephanie McMahon is stepping in as interim CEO and Chairwoman.

Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. pic.twitter.com/6XEEDwR0Hy — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2022

Vince McMahon has appeared on WWE television this year in the lead up to WrestleMania. At WrestleMania, McMahon was in the corner of Theory as he took on Pat McAfee. After that match, McMahon defeated McAfee in his own match.

This week’s Smackdown was already slated to be a big show. Roman Reigns is scheduled to return and face Riddle for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Reigns won the undisputed crown after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. This is his first defense of that title since winning it in early April.

Reigns has been off television in recent weeks. He signed a new contract with WWE in May that included less working dates than his previous contract.

Reigns is in the midst of a 600+ day run with the WWE Universal Championship.

