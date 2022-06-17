Brock Lesnar returns to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar has returned to the WWE.

Lesnar appeared on this week’s episode of Smackdown after the Roman Reigns vs. Riddle Undisputed Universal Championship match.

Reigns won the match after hitting Riddle with a spear. He celebrated and then spoke on the microphone. Reigns told the audience that there was no one left for him to beat. He said that he two years ago he said he would wreck everyone and leave. Reigns said he wrecked everyone there was to wreck and now he would leave. That’s when Lesnar’s music hit.

Lesnar walked to the ring in a cowboy hat and pretended to shake Reigns’ hand. As Reigns went in to shake it, Lesnar lifted him and connected with an F5. The Usos ran in after and both got the F5 as well. Lesnar then stood in the ring as the show ended.

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Soon after his appearance on Smackdown, WWE announced that Lesnar would face Reigns at Summerslam for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

