FREE PODCAST 6/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Chris DeJoseph and Lance Archer (10 Yrs Ago): McMahon insights, inner workers of WWE, working with top WWE wrestlers (172 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we present two interviews. First, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s June 8, 2012 interview with former WWE Creative Team Member (’04-’10) Chris DeJoseph with fascinating insight into Vince McMahon’s creative process and writing Raw. Also, specific details on pitching creating ideas to Chris Jericho, The Big Show, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, the Divas, and more. Who was easy to work with? Who was unpredictable? Also, does Vince McMahon really not care about consistency with storylines? What was the story with Mike Adamle, anyway? Why didn’t Colt Cabana catch on with WWE? And why doesn’t Kofi Kingston get a push? Tons of significant authoritative insight into a lot of questions on fans’ minds. The VIP Aftershow includes these topics: Ric Flair, TNA’s Big Fat Oily Guy, Spirit Squad, Christian & Edge vs. The Hardys, building and protecting tomorrow’s stars today, and Vince McMahon’s seeming disregard for consistency with his big storylines.

The second interview features PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interview with former WWE/TNA wrestler Lance Hoyt (Lance Archer) discussing a variety of topics including how he got started in TNA, being one of Andrew “Test” Martin’s opponents & comparisons to Test, the Hoytamaniacs & whether he got a push in TNA because of those fans, stories from WWE and TNA runs, his thoughts on Vince Russo & Russo’s thoughts on “Fire Russo” chants, TNA needing to find a direction and going with it, working with Christy Hemme in TNA, Hoyt running interference for Kelly Kelly at a WrestleMania party, the wrestling business needing new stars and fans not giving new stars a chance, whether U.S. wrestling fans would accept Japanese wrestling, working with Lord Tensai (Albert) in New Japan, whether he would have liked to have feuded with Diamond Dallas Page over the “Dallas” name, working with Ahmed Johnson in Texas, whether he will be at Slammiversary in his hometown this weekend, Whataburger vs. In-N-Out Burger, and more!

