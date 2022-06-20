News Ticker

New Japan announces G1 Climax 32 block participants

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 20, 2022

NJPW announces blocks for G1 Climax 32
PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
New Japan revealed the participants in each of the four blocks for the upcoming G1 Climax 32 round robin tournament. The blocks are as follows.

A Block

  • Kazuchika Okada
  • Tom Lawlor
  • Jeff Cobb
  • Bad Luck Fale
  • Jonah
  • Toru Yano
  • Lance Archer

B Block

  • Jay White
  • Tomohiro Ishii
  • Tama Tonga
  • Taichi
  • Sanada
  • Great-O-Khan
  • Chase Owen

C Block

  • Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • Hirooki Goto
  • Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Kenta
  • Naito
  • Evil
  • Aaron Henare

D Block

  • Will Ospreay
  • Shingo Takagi
  • Juice Robinson
  • Yujiro Takahashi
  • David Finlay
  • El Phantasmo
  • Yoshi-Hashi

The G1 Climax 32 event begins on July 16 and ends on August 28. This is the first year of four blocks for the tournament. Typically, its been a two block format with the winner of each clashing in the finals.

The winner of the G1 earns a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.

