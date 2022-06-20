SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan revealed the participants in each of the four blocks for the upcoming G1 Climax 32 round robin tournament. The blocks are as follows.

Every match!

Every moment! LIVE, ringside English coverage on @njpwworld this summer! It all starts July 15: wherever you are this summer- be there!https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ#njpw #G1CLIMAX32 pic.twitter.com/Xzh0C0Z8ZO — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 20, 2022

A Block

Kazuchika Okada

Tom Lawlor

Jeff Cobb

Bad Luck Fale

Jonah

Toru Yano

Lance Archer

B Block

Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii

Tama Tonga

Taichi

Sanada

Great-O-Khan

Chase Owen

C Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Hirooki Goto

Zack Sabre Jr.

Kenta

Naito

Evil

Aaron Henare

D Block

Will Ospreay

Shingo Takagi

Juice Robinson

Yujiro Takahashi

David Finlay

El Phantasmo

Yoshi-Hashi

The G1 Climax 32 event begins on July 16 and ends on August 28. This is the first year of four blocks for the tournament. Typically, its been a two block format with the winner of each clashing in the finals.

The winner of the G1 earns a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan talks strategy for booking with New Japan