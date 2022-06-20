SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
New Japan revealed the participants in each of the four blocks for the upcoming G1 Climax 32 round robin tournament. The blocks are as follows.
A Block
- Kazuchika Okada
- Tom Lawlor
- Jeff Cobb
- Bad Luck Fale
- Jonah
- Toru Yano
- Lance Archer
B Block
- Jay White
- Tomohiro Ishii
- Tama Tonga
- Taichi
- Sanada
- Great-O-Khan
- Chase Owen
C Block
- Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Hirooki Goto
- Zack Sabre Jr.
- Kenta
- Naito
- Evil
- Aaron Henare
D Block
- Will Ospreay
- Shingo Takagi
- Juice Robinson
- Yujiro Takahashi
- David Finlay
- El Phantasmo
- Yoshi-Hashi
The G1 Climax 32 event begins on July 16 and ends on August 28. This is the first year of four blocks for the tournament. Typically, its been a two block format with the winner of each clashing in the finals.
The winner of the G1 earns a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.
