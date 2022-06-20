Vince McMahon appears unannounced on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After his highly anticipated appearance on Smackdown Friday night, Vince McMahon made an unannounced appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The first match of the night was the women’s fatal five-way to determine a new number one contender for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. At the start of the next segment, McMahon’s music hit and he walked to the ring. When he got there, McMahon quickly picked up a microphone, talked about Raw’s near 30 year run on the air, and then hyped the appearance of John Cena next week. McMahon then tossed the microphone and left.

This appearance is on the heels of a WWE Board of Directors investigation into misconduct and a $3 million dollar hush money payment to a WWE employee who he was allegedly having an affair with. Due to the investigation, McMahon stepped aside as CEO and his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, stepped in and was named interim CEO and Chairwoman of the Board.

Before Friday, McMahon had not appeared on television since being in the corner of Theory at WrestleMania 38 for his match against Pat McAfee. McAfee won that match, but McMahon challenged him to an impromptu match right after. McMahon won that match handily.

