VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Deeper Dive with Will Cooling: What is happening to Vince McMahon? (45 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling debuts with his first Deeper Dive, which unsurprisingly is all about the scandal that has engulfed Vince McMahon since the Wall Street Journal carried serious allegations against his behavior behind the scenes over the past few years. Will breaks down the allegations, and just why they’re serious, and why Stephanie’s McMahon’s elevation as Interim Chairwoman and CEO should be taken more seriously than it is in some areas of the internet. He also has a brief thought on an unwelcome reminder from two years ago.

Note: Some of the language on this show is NSFW.

