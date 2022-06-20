FREE PODCAST 6/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review Fight Night headlined by Kattar and Emmett, discuss an eventful Saturday in boxing, chaos within WWE, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review a fantastic UFC Fight Night, headlined by Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. They give a brief preview of the upcoming Fight Night card headlined by Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot. Rick gives his take on an eventful Saturday night in boxing. They close the show by discussing the current state of chaos within WWE.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO