Happy Corbin talks controversial WrestleMania 38 spot

Happy Corbin did not like the idea of Drew McIntyre kicking out of his End of Days finisher for the first time ever at WrestleMania 38.

In an interview with Ryan Satin, Corbin discussed the End of Days finisher and said he hoped that moment would have been saved to enhance a major match of his own career.

“It wasn’t my call, let’s just say that,” Corbin said of the WrestleMania spot. “The 100% honest truth, I would’ve loved to have saved that for a bigger moment for me and something that selfishly would’ve benefited me, but I think that 100% benefited him and where he’s going. For me, I would’ve loved to save that for maybe a big match with Roman Reigns, or a moment where maybe I’m getting an opportunity to win a world title, and we can use that prior to winning or something like that … it would’ve sat a lot better with me.

“That’s the first-ever, so hopefully now maybe it’s just one person in all of history that will kick out of it, who knows. But yeah, that broke my heart. I mean, that was hard. Because that was kind of my thing, you know, I don’t have a list of titles. It’s unique nowadays to have a finish nobody’s kicked out of, but it made it nearly 10 years.”

Happy Corbin lost to Madcap Moss Friday on Smackdown in a Last Laugh Match. Corbin then confronted Pat McAfee, possibly setting up a match between the two down the road.

