Rhea Ripley injury update

Rhea Ripley reportedly will not be on the sideline long due to injury.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that while Ripley will be forced to miss the Money in the Bank PLE event and her Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, the injury will not keep her out of action for a prolonged period of time.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair cut a promo and revealed that Ripley would miss the match due to injury. Belair then announced that there would be a fatal five-way match to crown a new number one contender. Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Liv Morgan battled in the match with Carmella coming out on top and securing her title match at Money in the Bank.

Rhea Ripley recently joined The Judgement Day faction with Edge, but turned on him with Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Ripley is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Champion. She was called up to the main roster ahead of WrestleMania 36.

