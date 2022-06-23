VIP AUDIO 6/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Okada, Zack Sabre Jr., Will Ospreay, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, and more hype for Forbidden Door, plus Danielson updates his injury status (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including appearances by Okada, Zack Sabre Jr., Will Ospreay, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, and many other New Japan wrestlers as part of the final Dynamite hype for Forbidden Door. Also, Bryan Danielson updates his injury status, Hangman Page vs. Silas Young, Marina Shaffir vs. Toni Storm, Christian explains himself, and more.

