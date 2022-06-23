FREE PODCAST 6/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Machado: Okada arrives, Danielson updates status, Forbidden Door hype, on-site reports, live callers, emails (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com who talk with callers about the final hype for this Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV including Okada being added, Jay White’s opponents being established, Bryan Danielson’s update on missing the PPV and Blood & Guts, Toni Storm vs. Marina Shaffir, and more including live callers and emails. Also, on-site correspondents detail happenings off-TV in the arena. A central theme throughout the episode is pointing out business-limiting shortcomings in Tony Khan’s approach to hyping the New Japan talent and overall AEW wrestlers.

