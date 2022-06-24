6/23 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Briscoes & Storm vs. Honor No More, Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim, plus Slammiversary fallout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JUNE 23, 2022 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TN AT THE NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video package with old TNA clips and footage from Slammiversary.

-Weekly intro video. It was updated to reflect the new champions.

-Honor No More and Maria Kanellis walked to the ring. Eddie Edwards took the mic and said he was sorry for interrupting. He said they were celebrating today. He said they were the only thing that should be cheered in Impact. He said the Impact Originals did not win the match at Slammiversary and Honor No More did not lose. Eddie then looked at PCO and said that one of them did lose. Fans chanted for PCO. Vincent said that he brought PCO back to life for Honor No More. He talked about Traci Brooks, D-Lo Brown, and Dave Hebner interfering. He said it was like Impact planned the whole thing,

Matt Taven said that Impact was 20 years of mediocrity until they showed up. He said ROH would have folded in 2019 if it wasn’t for him. He said he didn’t kill ROH; he saved Impact. America’s Most Wanted walked to the ring. James Storm introduced themselves. He talked about being from a time where wrestlers looked like wrestlers and not punks. He said that Honor No More should have learned from the loss and come back, but they suck. Kenny King took the mic and insulted them. Chris Harris said he would make King cry harder than he did on The Bachelorette.

Harris said they were the backbone of TNA and talked about the teams they faced. He said they came in together and would go out together. He said they met some new friends at Slammiversary. The Good Brothers walked to the stage. They all got in the ring and brawled with Honor No More. HNM had the advantage. Harris was still outside the ring. The Briscoes made the save and cleared the ring.. The Good Brothers gave Vincent the Magic Killer.

-Alisha Edwards was backstage. Gisele Shaw congratulated Alisha on her win. They argued. Alisha said that Gisele was scared of Masha Slamovich. Gisele said that Alisha should team with Lady Frost. Alisha said she would team with her and find a bunch of people that hated Gisele. Gisele said she was destined for tag team gold and would find the right partner. [c]

-Scott D’Amore confronted Honor No More backstage and said it looks like they bit off more than they could chew again. He said they would face the Good Brothers, Briscoes, and Storm in a 10-man tag match at Against All Odds and would be in a 6-man match tonight.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Against All Odds and tonight.

(1) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Deonna Purrazzo) vs. MIA YIM

Deonna joined the broadcast team. They traded the advantage early. Chelsea got the upper hand with a curb stomp. Chelsea slid into MIa on the outside. Mia suplexed Chelsea on the outside. [c]

MIa put Chelsea in a surfboard submission. Chelsea went on offense. MIa made a comeback. Chelsea dropkicked Mia to the outside. Chelsea threw Mia into the announce table right in front of Deonna. Back in the ring, Chelsea got a two count. Chelsea put MIa in a chinlock. They traded offense. Mia went on the attack. They traded the advantage again. Mia gave Chelsea a back suplex and a series of kicks. Mia powerbombed Chelsea for a two count. Deonna knocked Mia off the top rope. Mickie James ran down and fought Deonna. Mia gave Chelsea Eat Defeat and got the pin.

WINNER: Mia Yim in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and the fans were into it throughout. A great way to take advantage of the momentum that the Knockouts division had after the Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary).

-Gia Miller interviewed The Influence. They wanted a rematch but Madison Rayne suffered a nose injury. Madison implied it was Tenille’s fault. Gisele Shaw walked in. She offered to fill in for Madison in the rematch. She said maybe they were the right team for her to join. The Influence was about to walk off but then said they would consider it if Gisele could take out Taya Valkyrie or Rosemary. [c]

(2) BHUPINDER GUJJAR & SHARK BOY vs. JOHNNY SWINGER & ZICKY DICE

Shark Boy started the match but quickly tagged to Gujjar. Gujjar and Shark double teamed Dice. Shark bit Swinger in the butt. Shark pulled Dice into the ring then gave him a series of punches. Swinger caused a distraction and Dice got the upper hand. Gujjar got the hot tag and ran wild. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Shark gave Swinger the stunner. Gujjar gave Dice the spear and got the pin.

WINNERS: Bhupinder Gujjar & Shark Boy in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Mostly comedy but it was kept short. The fans were into Shark Boy).

Deaner and Joe Doering ran in the ring and attacked everyone. Deaner took the mic and called out Josh Alexander. [c]

-Josh Alexander walked to the ring. Footage was shown of Doering and Deaner attacking Alexander after the match at Slammiversary. Deaner asked how if felt to stand across the ring from his demise: Joe Doering. Deaner noted that Doering was undefeated in Impact and would get a title match at Against All Odds. Deaner said “Joshua” was afraid and couldn’t beat Doering. Deaner said the title was coming home to Violent By Design. Alexander said no one had seen Eric Young since he beat him at Slammiversary. He noted that Deaner could be on his own soon. Doering punched Alexander but Alexander came back with a suplex. Doering and Deaner double teamed Alexander, but Alexander made a comeback and cleared the ring. Doering attacked security until Deaner pulled him off.

(3) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. DEANER

Alexander had the early advantage. Deaner fought back. Alexander caught Deaner with a crossbody block to the back. Deaner threw Alexander into the post to get the advantage. Alexander suplexed Deaner for a two count. Deaner pulled Alexander down. Deaner choked Alexander and ran his neck into the turnbuckle. Alexander gave Deaner a series of German suplexes.

Deaner came back, but Alexander put him in an ankle lock. Deaner tapped.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Short, but good back and forth battle. Deaner got a decent amount of offense before tapping).

-Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian. He said Slammiversary was one of the greatest nights of his life. He talked about his rivalry with Chris Sabin. He challenged him to a match next week. [c]

-Jordynne Grace post-match interview. She thanked all the wrestlers in the Queen of the Mountain match. She said someone would have to work harder than her to take the belt.

-Tasha Steelz (w/Savannah Evans) said the belt was stolen from her. She said if Grace could get past Evans next week, she would see her at Against All Odds.

(4) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. JACK PRICE

Sami backed Price into a corner and gave a clean break. Sami clotheslined Price twice and followed with a piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Sami Callihan in 1:00.

Moose attacked Sami from behind and gave him a spear. Moose repeatedly hit Sami with a chair. Moose slammed Sami through a table.

-The Good Brothers, Briscoes, and AMW talked backstage. Storm told Harris not to go to ringside. Harris said things are different now. Storm told him to keep his promise for him and for his family. Harris said he promised. [c]

-Gail Kim and Sami talked backstage. Gail asked what could be more violent than a Monster’s Ball match. Sami said a Raven Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. Gail said he could have the match at Against All Odds.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Against All Odds on Friday, July 1st:

Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Stee

Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering

And the matches for next week’s TV show:

Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel

Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne

Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary

Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Honor No More walked to the ring, followed by the Briscoes and James Storm. [c]

(5) MARK BRISCOE & JAY BRISCOE & JAMES STORM vs. HONOR NO MORE (Eddie Edwards & Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis)

Taven and Mark started the match. Taven gave Mark a dropkick. Mark and Bennett traded chops. The Briscoes double teamed Bennett. Eddie and Jay had an exchange. James Storm ran wild on Eddie. Storm threw all three HNM members out of the ring. The Briscoes did dives to the outside on HNM. [c]

Storm had the advantage but got attacked by HNM on the outside, Back in the ring, Taven did a moonsault on Storm. Fans chanted for Storm. HNM kept Storm from making a tag. Storm gave Eddie a backstabber and made the hot tag to Mark, Fans were really into his comeback. Taven threw Jay out of the ring. Eddie kicked Mark. HNM triple teamed Mark and got a two count. Storm superkicked Eddie. Mark gave Bennett a Death Valley Driver. Bennett and Taven gave Mark the Broton Pack and Bennett pinned Mark for the win. VIncent, Kenny King, and PCO joined HNM and attacked Storm and the Briscoes. The Good Brothers ran in but got beaten up too. HNM hit Mark’s leg with chairs.

WINNERS: Honor No More in 18:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun main event. The return of Storm brought a spark to the show and the fans really reacted to him, The Briscoes were high energy as usual).

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good post-PPV show. Things were reset somewhat, but a lot of the follow-up will be resolved at the Against All Odds special, which is only a week away. Fun show.