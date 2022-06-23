FREE PODCAST 6/23 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Latest on Vince McMahon, Forbidden Door PPV preview, Slammiversary review, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, more (189 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They discuss these topics:

Vince McMahon’s TV appearances and media coverage

AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door preview

Review of AEW Rampage

Review of AEW Dynamite including Bryan Danielson’s announcement and PPV hype

WWE Smackdown TV review including Vince McMahon’s segment

NXT 2.0 TV review

WWE Raw review including Vince McMahon’s segment

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV review

