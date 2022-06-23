FREE PODCAST 6/23 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Latest on Vince McMahon, Forbidden Door PPV preview, Slammiversary review, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, more (189 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They discuss these topics:
- Vince McMahon’s TV appearances and media coverage
- AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door preview
- Review of AEW Rampage
- Review of AEW Dynamite including Bryan Danielson’s announcement and PPV hype
- WWE Smackdown TV review including Vince McMahon’s segment
- NXT 2.0 TV review
- WWE Raw review including Vince McMahon’s segment
- Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV review
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply