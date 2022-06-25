SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Add former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Jungle Boy, to the list of AEW injuries.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Jungle Boy is sidelined with an undisclosed injury. He and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship last week on AEW Dynamite in a ladder match against The Young Bucks. After the match, Jungle Boy’s mentor, Christian Cage, turned on him and laid him out with a vicious attack that culminated with a Conchairto.

This week on Dynamite, Cage cut a nasty promo on him and revealed that it was Jungle Boy eliminating him from a Battle Royal nearly a year ago that soured him. Cage said he held onto the relationship because it was making him money, but now that he isn’t a champion anymore, he didn’t need him.

Jungle Boy has been a member of the AEW roster since the company began in 2019. He and Luchasaurus defeated The Lucha Bros to win the AEW Tag Team Titles, his first championship in AEW.

There is no timetable on his return.

CATCH-UP: 6/24 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Moynahan’s report on Andrade vs. Fenix, Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Cobb, Hook, Mercedes, more