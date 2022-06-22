6/22 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s report on Danielson announcement, Tanahashi & Moxley vs. Archer & Jericho, Marina Shafir vs. Toni Storm, Christian reacts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE “ROAD RAGER” REPORT

JUNE 22, 2022

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT UW PANTHER ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired. Then Jim Ross introduced the show as pyro blasted in the arena. Excalibur talked about the Young Bucks winning the AEW Tag Team Titles last week followed by Christian Cage attacking Jungle Boy. He said Christian would address that later.

-Bryan Danielson made his way to the ring. Excalibur said there is a lot of speculation about his future at Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts. Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and interviewed Danielson. Danielson took the mic and said he’s not going to give it back. He said this week is a great week to be an AEW fan and a pro wrestling fan. He touted Forbidden Door as an inter-promotional PPV with two of the greatest pro wrestling companies in the world. He said next week on Dynamite fans will see nearly the opposite, the spectacle that is Blood & Guts. Fans chanted “Blood & Guts! Blood & Guts!” Danielson said he’s glad they’re as excited as he is about that violence. They cut to a man and woman in the crowd for some reason where the man was looking at his phone.

Danielson said he expected to be part of those shows. He said he was excited to prove Chris Jericho wrong when he claimed he’s a better technical wrestler than he is. He said he also wanted to crush his trachea. He said he has some good news and some bad news. He said the bad news is that because of what Jericho and Jake Hager did to him last month, he isn’t cleared to compete either at Forbidden Door or Blood & Guts. Fans gasped and booed. They cut to a fan wearing an “Austin 3:16” t-shirt. Danielson said if you’re concerned about his health, his mind is working at 100 percent capacity. He said he can run two miles and not break a sweat and he can read 500 words a minute. “So don’t worry about me coming back!” he said. He listed prior injuries, then he got worked up and said there’s not another wrestler who can wrestle at his level.

He said the real good news is that Eddie Kingston has gone on record saying he is a judgmental prick. “Guess what?” he said. “Damn right I am.” He said he has really high standards, so when he promises something is going to be amazing, it’s going to be amazing. He said he has found the one person he trusts to take his place at Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts. There was a murmur in the crowd as he Danielson said he knows he will take Zack Sabre Jr. to the limit on a technical level and then give a beating to Jericho. He said everyone will be astounded at what he does in AEW. Fans shouted, “Who?” Bryan said he came out of the bad guy tunnel so he’s not going to tell them. He said he’s not going to tell Zack Sabre Jr., either. He said tune in Sunday to see the greatest technical wrestler. He dropped the mic and played to the crowd.

Zack Sabre Jr.’s logo appeared on the big screen. Then he walked out onto the stage as Excalibur and Ross talked about him being a great technical wrestler and submission specialist.

-They cut to Excalibur and Ross at ringside. Ross threw to a Jon Moxley promo.

-Moxley paced backstage and talked about how things are personal between him and Jericho. He said they’ll find out how much Jericho and his cronies are willing to suffer. He said before that comes “maybe the most important match in my entire life.” He said the match with Tanahashi means the world to him. He said he’s transformed into a better man and a father the last three years, and next he’ll prove something to himself when he steps into the ring with The Ace. “Once the bell rings, I have no respect for anyone.”

(1) ROPPONGI VICE (Trent Berretta & Rocky Romero) & ORANGE CASSIDY vs. WILL OSPREAY & AUSSIE OPEN

Orange Cassidy’s music played and he walked owut with Roppongi Vice. Excalibur said this is Cassidy’s first match since time off for an injured shoulders. They ended up doing dives and then all six brawled at ringside as they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Cassidy eventually scored the pin after an Orange Crush.

WINNERS: Cassidy & Roppongi Vice in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Matches like that, which feature a lot of athleticism at a face pace, help the AEW brand in a generic way because that is certainly a part of what people like about AEW. Beyond that, it did nothing. Ospreay has become “just another guy” the way he’s been presented, despite the announcers touting him as being great. There’s just too many wrestlers in these segments that the fans who are peeling off of AEW’s viewership don’t know enough about and aren’t at all invested in. AEW is just putting too many wrestlers on TV. It’ll be key to snap back to normal after Forbidden Door and ideally reign in the focus even more.)

-Afterward, Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan came out to join Ospreay & Co. FTR then walked out and joined Cassidy, Berretta, and Romero in the ring. The heels retreated to the floor and fretted.

-Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnum Singh were backstage. Dutt celebrated Singh’s debut win and said they’re headed to India. Jay said he wants to become the ROH TV Champion, but that requires Samoa Joe to come back to work. He said if he doesn’t, he should just vacate the title so it can go to the rightful holder. He touted that he was the longest-reigning ROH TV Champion ever. [c]

-Schiavone interviewed Christian mid-ring. He asked Christian why he turned against someone he had been mentoring. Fans booed. Christian said he can stand there all night until they shut up. He said the fans of Milwaukee aren’t very smart, but it’s rude to make him talk over them. “Shut your damn mouth!” he shouted. He said he wasn’t going to let Jungle Boy eliminate him from the Casino Battle Royal a year ago and get away with it. Schiavone said it sounds petty. Christian said more bothersome than JB’s actions was the reaction of the fans. He said he is a legend and he deserves more respect than how fans reacted to that. He said if the fans like JB so much, he decided to do a background check on him. Fans chanted “Shut the f— up!” The director cut to kid around age 9 chanting “Shut the f—up!” (The judgment of the director regarding crowd shots tonight is head-scratching.) Christian complained about fans expressing opinions on social media. He said it’s like him going through the drive-thru window and telling them how to do their jobs. When Schiavone was about to conclude the interview, Christian said he’s not done and threatened Schiavone if he interrupted him again.

Christian said he didn’t come back to AEW to elevate younger talent. He said he came back to earn a ton of money and that’s the only reason. He said to anyone complaining about their money, he has advice. “You want to earn my paycheck?” he said. “Try having a match people are talking about more than a week ago. … The type of match that changes the industry and that they name pay-per-views after. Do that and then you can be at my pay grade. Until then, eat my crumbs and enjoy it.” (Was that aimed at MJF? To what end, if so?)

He said the one time he didn’t give JB advice, he lost the tag team titles. He said he’s going to take control and get his hands dirty, and that pisses him off. Schiavone said last week, what Christian said to JB’s mom and sister went viral. They played the clip of the sister giving Christian a middle finger and Christian saying to his mom that she raised a piece of shit. Christian said he was only giving JB’s mom a chance to apologize for giving birth to Jungle Boy. He said she’s really mad because she was sweet on him and wanted him to be JB’s father. He said JB looked at him like a father-figure, but he never wanted that. He said he had a father, “but your father’s dead.” Fans roared. He said his father would be ashamed of how he turned out and curling up into a ball last week refusing to fight back. He told him to enjoy his early retirement at age 25. “Tarzan Boy” played. Luchasaurus marched out, looking upset.

Luchasaurus shoved Christian into the corner by his throat. Christian gasped and said they should talk privately. “Remember what happened to Marko?” Christian asked. Luchasaurus tightened his grip. Christian said he’s like a son to him. Luchasaurus released his grip. Christian whispered something to Luchasaurus and hugged him. Ross said it makes him sick and Christian is disingenuous. Excalibur called Christian a scumbag.

(Keller’s Analysis: I didn’t see the Luchasaurus twist coming. Christian held court and cut a good promo there, although the dead dad stuff was cheap heat and wasn’t needed. The stuff about JB’s mom and sister was sufficient.)

-They went to the Young Bucks and Kyle O’Reilly. They said all is right in the world now that they’ve got the AEW Tag Team Titles back. Matt sad people are asking if they’re going to be at Forbidden Door. He said they were the locksmith that unlocked the door in the first place, so they’ll be there. O’Reilly said he’s far from okay. He said Sting should be locked up after what he did to him. He talked about facing Sting “and his cronies” at Forbidden Door. Matt mockingly said it’ll be “showtime” on Sunday.

(2) PENTA OSCURO (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. MALAKAI BLACK – All-Atlantic Title match



Black bailed out to ringside at 2:00, but then took control when Penta came after him. He rammed him into the barricade and roundkicked his chest. They cut to a split screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, they battled on the ring apron. Penta caught Black with a leaping cutter back in the ring for a near fall. Black landed a flip moonsault onto Penta at ringside, then leaped off the top rope back in the ring after Penta shifted himself into precisely perfect position to be stomped in the chest. (That looks so bad when wrestlers do that. Fancy moves are fun, but stuff like that undercuts it.) Penta landed a top rope Fear Factor. Both were down and slow to get up. Fans chanted “Holy sh–!” Penta draped his arm over Black, but Black draped his leg on the bottom rope. Black came back a minute later with a spinning hook kick for the clean win.

WINNER: Black in 9:00.

-Pac marched out after the match and got in Black’s face. Miro then appeared on the big screen and talked about Forbidden Door, vowing to redeem all the bastards and pagans with him. He said he will send Pac to see his maker at Forbidden Door in the Fatal Four-way to determine the first All-Atlantic Champion. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Wardlow said he wants the TNT Title. He said he’s been waiting three years for that opportunity. He said when Scorpio Sky is healed and ready, he’ll welcome him into Wardlow’s World. (How many injured champions does AEW have at this moment?)

-Adam Cole made his entrance and then walked over to the commentary table to join in.

(3) “THE REAL LAST MAN” SILAS YOUNG vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Cole talked about Young being a former ROH TV Champion. “This man is no joke,” Cole said. (Well, I’d hope not. That’s not a high bar.) Hangman eyed Cole before heading to the ring. Silas and Cole exchanged matwork early. Silas raked Hangman’s eyes to take control. Hangman caught Silas with a clothesline after Silas yelled at some fans. Hangman then moonsaulted onto Silas on the floor. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Silas took control during the break. Back from the break, Hangman caught him on the top rope and superplexed him. He landed a top rope clothesline a minute later for a near fall. Corner graphics during this match hyped the two upcoming matches in this hour. Silas took over and set up a springboard move, but Hangman stood and landed a lariat followed by the Buckshot Lariat for the win

WINNER: Hangman in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why debut Silas in a TV loss against Hangman before there’s any build-up and viewers get to know him. Same thing happened with Shaffir where she loses before she’s even introduced to fans in any meaningful way.)

-Cole stood up and asked who is ready for storytime. Jay White interrupted. He apologized for interrupting “Storytime with Adam Cole.” He said he feels he owed Cole an explanation. He said he’s put a lot of thought into things over the last week. He said as a catalyst of pro wrestling, he’s responsible “for all of this.” He said as much as he’d love to make Forbidden Door about Bullet Club and Undisputed Elite, his opponent still can’t be him. He said he lost to Hangman twice. White strutted to the ring and said everyone is dying to know who he’ll face at Forbidden Door. He entered the ring and said he won’t be defending his IWGP World Hvt. Title against Hangman, either. Hangman threw some punches. Cole ran out, but Hangman knocked him off the ring apron quickly. Hangman then set up a Buckshot on White, but Cole tripped him. White pounded away at Hangman. Cole then picked up White’s belt and wound up behind White. He stopped, though, when White turned around. Cole told White to pick up Hangman so he can smash him. Out came Okada. Ross said he’s off the page amazing and there’s no one better. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Hangman and Okada knocked Cole and White into opposite corners, then turned and looked at each other. White and Cole got up, but then bailed out. Excalibur said Forbidden Door has suddenly gotten more interesting.

(Keller’s Analysis: The fans who know and want to see Okada are very excited right now. But it’s too late to really introduce him to the audience, so he’s in the same place as Will Ospreay and numerous other big names. It’s a sugar-rush to see him, but the character development isn’t there for the larger audience AEW ought to be considering more in how they introduce new wrestlers. Like with Jay White, it might have been a late addition due to less than ideal circumstances, and it should help convince any long-time New Japan fans who were disappointed in the PPV line-up to buy it, but it could have meant more if they got this done weeks ago and really focused on Okada during that time. It’s not even clear what he’s doing at the PPV based on that segment.)

-Schiavone stood with Jade Cargill and company. He said Red Velvet is injured. Jade said they’re moving on, not dwelling on it. Kiera Hogan said the joke is on Kris Statlander. Then Stokely Hathaway said they are looking for a new Baddie. He gave out a hashtag. “My sisters in Christ, keep your photos PG.” Cargill told Schiavone to “cut the shit.”

-Schiavone interviewed Kris Statlander and Athena backstage. They mocked the idea of becoming the new Baddie. Then Statlander said it’s unfortunate to hear about Velvet’s situation. Statlander said no one can get in their way. Athena then closed with, “Oh, Jade, cut the shit.”

(4) “THE PROBLEM” MARINA SHAFFIR (w/Nyla Rose) vs. TONI STORM