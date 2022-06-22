SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT drew a key adult 18-49 demo rating of 0.18, an increase over last week’s 0.12 and a four week high for the weekly show on the USA Network. It is the highest rating since April and the third highest for nearly a year. The show drew an average of 637,000 viewers across the two hours. That’s also a slight increase over last week.

The show was anchored with a North American Championship match between Carmelo Hayes and Tony D’Angelo. Hayes won the match after Santos Escobar tossed him brass knuckles instead of D’Angelo. Hayes used the weapon and made the cover for the win.

This week’s episode of NXT also featured Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller. Waller pinned Sikoa after he ran into an exposed turnbuckle. Wes Lee addressed his future of NXT during an in-ring promo segment, Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jensen, Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend via disqualification, and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter won a squash match.

