Triple H returns to WWE Performance Center

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Triple H has reportedly returned to his NXT roots and duties.

Post Wrestling is reporting that Triple H appeared at the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday. The report indicates that he spoke to talent and said that he’s back. The report did not indicate specifically what the return entails.

According to multiple sources, Paul Levesque was in Orlando today and spoke at the Performance Center. Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" – it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 22, 2022

“The Game” has been away from the NXT product since suffering from a serious cardiac event in September of last year. Since his departure, the brand that he built pivoted drastically into a new brand, presentations, and with new stars at the top of the card.

Triple H’s wife, Stephanie McMahon, was appointed as the Interim CEO of WWE due to Vince McMahon’s misconduct investigations.

Earlier this year, Triple H retired from in-ring competition and appeared at WrestleMania 38 in an opening talking segment.

CATCH-UP: WWE talent “keeping heads down” amid Vince McMahon investigation