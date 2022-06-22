News Ticker

Triple H returns to WWE Performance Center

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 22, 2022

Triple H returns to NXT and addresses talent
Triple H (artist Joel Tesch © PWTorch)
Triple H has reportedly returned to his NXT roots and duties.

Post Wrestling is reporting that Triple H appeared at the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday. The report indicates that he spoke to talent and said that he’s back. The report did not indicate specifically what the return entails.

“The Game” has been away from the NXT product since suffering from a serious cardiac event in September of last year. Since his departure, the brand that he built pivoted drastically into a new brand, presentations, and with new stars at the top of the card.

Triple H’s wife, Stephanie McMahon, was appointed as the Interim CEO of WWE due to Vince McMahon’s misconduct investigations.

Earlier this year, Triple H retired from in-ring competition and appeared at WrestleMania 38 in an opening talking segment.

