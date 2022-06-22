WWE talent “keeping heads down” amid Vince McMahon investigation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE talent are said to be keeping their heads down amid the investigation into Vince McMahon conduct and changes at the top of the company’s corporate ladder.

PWInsider is reporting that the backstage atmosphere in WWE consists of a lot of silence among employees with many waiting to see how bad things get. The report indicates that talent is “keeping their heads down and biting their tongues” due to not knowing which executives will gain more power within the company.

The WWE Board of Directors are investigating Vince McMahon for a $3 million hush money payment made to a WWE employee with who he was allegedly having an affair with. WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, was also named in the misconduct as well.

Laurinaitis has taken a leave from the company as the investigation continues. Bruce Prichard reportedly has taken over in that role with interim status. McMahon stepped aside as CEO last week and was replaced by Stephanie McMahon. She now serves as Interim CEO and Chairwoman of the Board. McMahon will still serve as the head of creative for the company.

